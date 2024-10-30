Stephens, 33, is one of FIVE players from Stellies FC in the 35-man preliminary squad.

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens earned his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana national squad, after five clean sheets in 13 matches in all competitions so far this season.

The others are leftback Fawaaz Basadien, forwards Devin Titus and Ashley Cupido, while Jayden Adams is also back innie mix, after he was axed from the last squad for bad behaviour.

Bafana, currently second on the log in Group K of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, take on Uganda way on November 10, before hosting South Sudan on November 18.

One win in those matches will be enough to see them qualify for next year’s tournament in Morocco.