Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens earned his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana national squad, after five clean sheets in 13 matches in all competitions so far this season.
Stephens, 33, is one of FIVE players from Stellies FC in the 35-man preliminary squad.
The others are leftback Fawaaz Basadien, forwards Devin Titus and Ashley Cupido, while Jayden Adams is also back innie mix, after he was axed from the last squad for bad behaviour.
Bafana, currently second on the log in Group K of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, take on Uganda way on November 10, before hosting South Sudan on November 18.
One win in those matches will be enough to see them qualify for next year’s tournament in Morocco.
Broos will trim his squad closer to the time.
PRELIMINARY BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sage Stephens and Sipho Chaine.
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana and Grant Kekana.
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Thalente Mbatha, Luke le Roux and Ndamulelo Maphangule.
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Ashley Cupido, Yanela Mbuthuma, Thapelo Morena and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.