Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes South Africa “can go far” at the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.
But he warns that their first goal should be to get out of Group E, which also includes Tunisia, Mali and Namibia.
Bafana get their campaign in Ivory Coast under way against Mali on January 16, with Broos telling Prime Sports With Mahlatse: “We can go far… But the first goal for me is to get past the group stages.
“Maybe it’s a little bit surprising what I’m going to say now, but at the start of the tournament everyone is fresh and believes that they can go through…
“If we can pass that, we’re not in the worst group. Yes, it’s a difficult group, but I think we have the qualities not to win, but to pass. And that has to be our first goal and then you never know.”
To do so, South Africa will need Themba Zwane to shine.
According to Broos, the oldest man in the Bafana squad at 34 is the best player he’s coached on the continent.
After saying Vincent Kompany is the best player he ever coached, Broos – who won Afcon 2017 with Cameroon – was asked about the best African player he’s coached and says: “It’s not an easy one.
“And you’ll maybe say it’s because I’m in South Africa now, but I’d have to say Themba [Zwane].
“You don’t have to tell him much, he knows what he has to do… he feels the game.
“When Themba plays well, the team plays well.”