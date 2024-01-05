But he warns that their first goal should be to get out of Group E, which also includes Tunisia, Mali and Namibia.

Bafana get their campaign in Ivory Coast under way against Mali on January 16, with Broos telling Prime Sports With Mahlatse: “We can go far… But the first goal for me is to get past the group stages.

“Maybe it’s a little bit surprising what I’m going to say now, but at the start of the tournament everyone is fresh and believes that they can go through…

“If we can pass that, we’re not in the worst group. Yes, it’s a difficult group, but I think we have the qualities not to win, but to pass. And that has to be our first goal and then you never know.”