Manchester United must find a way to focus until the full-time whistle and stop conceding late goals, says coach Erik ten Hag after Brighton scored in added time in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win. United conceded two soft goals at the Amex where Brighton striker Danny Welbeck scored against his former club before an unmarked Joao Pedro scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give the Seagulls their second win in as many matches at the start of the season.

Once a team renowned for scoring late goals in the Premier League, United have now lost six times since the 2022-23 season thanks to goals scored in or after the 90th minute – more than any other side. And Ten Hag says: "We have good potential but we have to keep going until the end. We concede a goal in stoppage time. "The game is finished when the referee whistles three times. That is what we did not do well, so we have to improve that game management."

Brighton took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma received the ball on the left flank before his cross went through United's defence and into the six-yard box where ex-Red Devils hitman Welbeck stuck a leg out to poke home. Amad Diallo drew United level at the hour mark when he was put through on goal and the 22-year-old cut inside his marker before shooting, with the ball being deflected past keeper Jason Steele and into the net. With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Brighton's pressure paid off when substitute Simon Adingra found space in the box and chipped the ball over United's defenders to an unmarked Pedro who headed home to give them their second win of the season.