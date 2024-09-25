Gunners coach Mikel Arteta on Tuesday revealed that he has a vrag injured players, saying: “Unfortunately there will be a few players not available.”

Bolton Wanderers are looking to cause the upset of the season when they tackle an injury-hit Arsenal in the League Cup third round at the Emirates Stadium at 8.45pm tonight.

This means Arsenal are expected to give some of their young guns a shot against a Bolton side high on confidence after beating Reading 5-2 in their League One match at the weekend.

INJURY CRISIS: Arsenal boss Arteta, centre.

Coach Ian Evatt, though, knows they are up against it against Arsenal and says: “We can go there with the pressure off and just know this is as tough as it gets and go there humble enough to know that there is zero expectation and no-one thinks we've got a cat in hell’s chance.

“But what we can do is go and learn about what it takes to be either a manager or a player at that level.