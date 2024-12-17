Chelsea must manage games better and learn to deal with stressful situations, manager Enzo Maresca wysed after Marc Cucurella was sent off at the end of Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Brentford in the Premier League.

Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson scored as Chelsea secured their fifth consecutive league win to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to two points.

However, Chelsea conceded a goal in the final minute against Brentford, while Cucurella was shown a second yellow card following an altercation with forward Kevin Schade for “adopting an aggressive attitude”.

Chelsea lead the league in yellow cards, 50, this season.