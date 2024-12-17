BY LORI EWING
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola pointed the finger squarely at himself after his team’s hartseer run of results continued in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
City were ahead until the 88th minute when Matheus Nunes conceded a penalty for a tackle on Amad Diallo in the box.
Bruno Fernandes converted and City were then hit with a sucker punch two minutes later when Diallo scored the winner.
Guardiola says of his team’s swak results of late: “I don’t have a defence. I’m the boss, I’m the manager and I’m not good enough.
“I have to find a solution and I don’t find a solution. It is as simple as that. I am not doing well, that is the truth.”
City have one victory from their last 11 games in all competitions and Guardiola, who recently signed a two-year extension, looked verdala when he walked into the tunnel after the final whistle, with the United tarting him uit by singing: “He’s getting sacked in the morning.”
He adds: “I’m incredibly well paid to handle these situations, to handle the press conference, accept all the criticism, but I want to be honest, in one or two seasons, over a year, year and a half, we were able to lose [only] eight games.
“We were top of the league and the only unbeaten team in Europe and in one month and 10 days, we lost eight games. This is a big club and the club of course cannot accept it…
“I knew this would be a tough season but I didn’t expect it would be as hard as it is right now. I want it, desperately. But eight [losses] out of 11? I’m here to try and will try again and again. That is the reality.”