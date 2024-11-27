Cape Town have been dealt a heavy blow with the news that midfielder Fortune Makaringe has suffered an ankle injury ahead of tonight’s PSL clash against high-flying Polokwane City at 7.30pm. The club released a statement on the injury, saying: “Makaringe has suffered an ankle injury, which will see him out for an extended period of time...”

Coach Eric Tinkler’s manskappe are currently in 13th place on the log after just one win from their first five matches. On the opposite side of the pitch you have a Polokwane City team in third place on the log after four wins from seven matches. Bishop Lavis se eie Oswin Appollis will be the opponents’ biggest drawcard at Athlone Stadium.