Manchester City’s misery continued with a 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to late goals from substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley that gave the champions their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions. The defeat marks the first time City coach Pep Guardiola has lost four in a row in his managerial career and kept his side second in the league standings on 23 points from 11 matches. Brighton climbed to fourth on 19 points.

Of the loss ahead of this week’s international break, Guardiola, whose team were 1-0 up thanks to an Erling Haaland goal, says: “Of course, it’s November, we are not far away [from rival teams] in this position before the international break… “[We need to] clear our heads, go into the international break, and for players to come back fit. “The success that they had the last seasons were because we had fewer injuries. I would like the players to be consistent and be able to play at the level we played in the first half.”

Captain Kyle Walker adds: “It’s a period that we’re going through at the minute, and the international break is probably coming at the right time. WINNER: Brighton’s Matt O’Riley “It’s tough, [but] this is the time you show character, when you stick your wellies on and you go through the mud. “Now we’re going to see the real characters, and who's going to push through and want to fight for something special at the end of the year.”