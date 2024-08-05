Fawaaz Basadien scored one and set up another goal as Stellies FC klapped TS Galaxy 3-1 in the quarterfinal of the MTN8 at the Danie Craven Stadium yesterday. After Kamogelo Sebelebele gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, Jayden Adams levelled in the 25th minute before Andre de Jong made it 2-1 at the break and Basadien completed the rout in the 57th minute.

The victory sees Stellies join Orlando Pirates in the final four, after the Buccaneers beat SuperSport United 3-1 in Saturday’s match. Cape Town City face Sekhukhune United in their quarters this Saturday, while Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City lock horns the following day. As for coach Steve Barker’s Stellies, they will be happy that they hit the ground running after an early scare saw Sebelebele twist and turn before his blast from outside the box beat Stellies keeper Sage Stephens.