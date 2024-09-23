BY PHILIP O’CONNOR A quick-fire double from Luis Diaz set Liverpool on course for a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League home win against Bournemouth on Saturday, as the Reds bounced back from last week’s embarrassing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Diaz was electric in the first half, papering over Liverpool’s defensive frailties with a brilliant attacking display from the left wing that overpowered the visitors, with the game effectively over as a contest by half-time. The Reds had VAR to thank for chalking off an early Bournemouth goal from Antoine Semneyo due to offside, with the groans of the home fans who feared another shock defeat turning to whoops of joy as the goal was overturned. Diaz then went to work, forcing keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into a fine save in the eighth minute.

He continued to threaten before finally beating Kepa to a long ball and rattling it home in the 26th minute. Less than three minutes later Diaz had his second goal as Bournemouth were sliced open by a five-on-four break. The Colombian used his left foot to drive the ball between the legs of the advancing Kepa for his fifth goal in as many league league games this season.