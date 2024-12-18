Bafana Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams made history at the Caf Awards on Monday, as he won Goalkeeper of the Year award and Interclub Player of the Year. The 32-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns shotstopper was the only player to win two awards on the night in a glittering ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Williams was the star for Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, with his best performance coming in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde. As the game moved to a penalty shootout, the Bafana skipper saved four penalties to lead his side to the semifinals and ultimately the bronze medal. For Sundowns, Williams led a defence which conceded just 11 goals in 30 games as the Brazilians romped to a seventh league title in a row.

Williams revealed what a proud moment it was in his victory speech, saying: “President and esteemed guest, this is a wonderful moment for me. Thank you to CAF for the recognition, and we are grateful to you guys. “I want to take this opportunity to thank my support staff, my family, my parents, my siblings, brother and sister, my partner, as well as my kids, for being real with me throughout my career. “It wasn’t easy, but you guys pushed me to be the player that I am today.