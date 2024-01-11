Bafana Bafana aren’t going to the African Cup of Nations for spek and boontjies, they want to “go all the way” in the words of star player Percy Tau. Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s warmup match behind closed doors against Lesotho before leaving for Ivory Coast where they’ll face Mali in their Group E opener on Tuesday.

Pau says: “It’s still early days, but everyone is confident heading into the tournament… “It’s always difficult for us to satisfy the public, but we always wanted to be a team that try to compete. “Even the last time when I went to Egypt with Afcon, we wanted to compete and try our best to go all the way and that hasn’t changed…