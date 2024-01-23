Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has lifted the lid on his side’s pre-game tactical set-up that saw them claim their first win at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The South African national team bounced back from defeat in their opening match against Mali with an emphatic 4-0 win over neighbours Namibia, restoring their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

Broos and his men received huge criticism after their loss against Mali based on the tactical decisions that led to their second-half demise. However, the wiry Belgian showed his experience and tactical prowess in this encounter as he made personnel and formation changes, a decision that worked wonders as Bafana scored three unanswered goals in the first half. The 2017 Afcon winner detailed the difference between Mali and Namibia and praised the players’ adaptability to a style of play not common to South African players.

“I think the opponent was also different,” said Broos after the match. “Mali played football, they tried to build up but this team (Namibia) didn’t build up. They kick the ball in front and they have very dangerous players with (Peter) Shalulile, with the attack on his own there and also the two wingers. “Again, we did a very good analysis of the opponent and we knew that we didn’t have to play that football that we played against Mali and the boys did very well. It was not always that nice good football but again the result is very important.

“The way we did it was very good, we scored four goals, again very important at the end for the goal difference.” Bafana seemingly resorted to a more direct method of play, with striker Evidence Makgopa needing to do a lot of work in holding up balls as well as running down channels. The Orlando Pirates man also notched up an assist in the process.

Broos explained how he had to change the mentality of his players and bring out the aggression and fighting spirit to get his side over the line. He said the type of football played on Sunday “is maybe not the football of South Africa”. “We are a team who likes to play football and sometimes in the most difficult moments.

“So, I think the boys learnt their lesson. Again, we had a debriefing two days after the game and we showed the things we didn’t have to do any more ... “What’s wrong with kicking the ball in front even when there’s nobody, when you are in trouble? There’s nothing wrong with it. “So, that is what we did. Maybe our football was more realistic and I’m happy for them that we know also that it doesn’t have to always be with nice football and good combination and technique.”

Bafana’s win sees them leapfrog Namibia into second place thanks to a superior goal difference and they will look to book their spot in the last 16 when they face Tunisia tomorrow. With Group E as wide open as it is, it leaves a wide range of possibilities heading into the concluding round robin matches.

The top two teams from each group as well as the four best thirdplaced teams will qualify for the last 16 in Ivory Coast. Defending champions Senegal and surprise package Cape Verde are the only two nations to confirm their place in the knockout rounds so far.