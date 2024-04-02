Cape Town Spurs were back on top of the mountain as they claimed a record ninth Bayhill Premier Cup title on Sunday. Cape Town Spurs – formerly known as Ajax Cape Town – defeated FN Rangers FC 4-1 in the championship final to lift the Roger Clayton Trophy.

This follows six days of​ knockout rounds involving 32 youth soccer teams​. The deciding match got off to a perfect start as both Spurs and Rangers kept the 15 000-strong crowd entertained. It was Spurs who broke the deadlock almost 30 minutes into the contest​ thanks to skipper Denzel du Plessis’ ​penalty​ after Rangers had a spotkick of their own saved.

The second half would start just like the first, as Spurs came out guns blazing and they got their second goal through Jenairho Brock’s close-range header. Spurs made it 3-0 through Jeandre Gaffoor before Rangers managed to score a consolation goal through Matiyash Domingos. However, Spurs midfielder Faeez Abrahams scored a magnificent goal to seal a 4-1 victory and banish the ghosts of last year’s final defeat to Grassy Park.

Speaking after the victory, Cape Town Spurs coach Tyren Arendse described it as a proud moment for him and his boys. He says: “Unlucky to FN Rangers. I think they did well to get to the final, but​ today it shows who was the better team. “It is ultimately what you do in the final.”

Spurs’ 18-year-old striker Shaakir Solomons took home the title of top goalscorer, following his five goals at the tournament, and says: “I feel proud​. I didn’t make the squad last year, but I set a goal to be in the team this year.” Young Bafana claimed the Mid-Section Final with a somewhat comfortable 3-1 win over FC Porto Teenage Stars. Hosts Bayhill United FC won the Plate following a 4-3 win via a penalty shootout against Shayamoya Academy.

Bayhill prize winners: Referee of the Series : Sakele Kalazani Goalkeeper of the Series: Mathiyas Domingos (FN Rangers)

Player of the series: Bhule Majavu (Mamelodi Sundowns) Most Goals: Shakir Solomons (Cape Town Spurs) Coach of the Series: Warwick Hector (FN Rangers)