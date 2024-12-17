Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim kook nie sag nie and will drop anyone if they don’t wys their honger to play. A couple of hours before their 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester City on Sunday, Amorim was already making headlines for his bold decision to leave forwards Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho at home.

Amorim's men roared back in the dying minutes to beat City at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, and the United boss said his decisions were all about holding his players to high standards.

Amorim explains: "Next week, next game, new life, they are fighting for their places but for me it's important, the performance in training, the performance in game, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with teammates, the way you push your teammates, everything is important when we want to change a lot of things.