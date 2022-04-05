Stormers lock Adre Smith is ready to go to war with the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

After scoring his first try of the United Rugby Championship in their 29-13 win over the Ospreys last weekend, Smith, who played for the Blue Bulls between 2018 and 2019, says he wants more as they gear up for the north-south derby.

The 24-year-old says of the battle against his ex-team: “The Bulls are doing well at the moment and it will be a tough, physical match. I reckon it will come down to whose pack will work hardest on the day…

“I am excited about the challenge - it will be good to measure myself against the to see where I stand.”

After leaving the Bulls, Smith joined Griquas before moving to the Mother City.

The former Oakdale High learner says of his return to Cape Town: “It’s just a wonderful experience to be part of the team, I enjoy every minute of it.

“The team made me feel welcome from the start.”

The Stormers, meanwhile, could be boosted by the return to fitness of hooker Scarra Ntubeni, who sat out their last two games with a soft-tissue injury.

[email protected]