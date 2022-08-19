Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus says Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola used him in the wrong position and therefore did not get the best out of him. But now that he’s at Arsenal and playing as a central striker and not a winger following his £45million pre-season transfer, he’s a happy man again. And happiness in the case of the 25-year-old Brazilian means goals.

In top form during pre-season, Jesus won the Man of the Match award in his home debut as Arsenal klapped Crystal Palace 4-2 last weekend. RETURNING: Aaron Ramsdale A constant threat to Palace’s attack, Jesus scored a brace. And while he has been banging in goals, he has also set up two for the Gunners. Enjoying his run in the middle of the park, Jesus wants more ahead of their trip to Bournemouth tomorrow at 6.30pm as Arsenal look to continue their perfect start to the season.

Asked if his confidence was down, Jesus tells ESPN Brazil: “I started playing much more on the wing at City and for Brazil. For a while I thought that [I lost some confidence]. But I’ve changed my mentality, I believe much more in myself now. I’m smiling again playing football. ⏩ 𝙁![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙎![CDATA[]]>𝙏 𝙁![CDATA[]]>𝙊![CDATA[]]>𝙍![CDATA[]]>𝙒![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙍![CDATA[]]>𝘿 ⏩



📺 It's time for an enjoyable final look at #ARSLEI 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 16, 2022 “I’m very blessed as I can play across all front three but I am a No.9. I am there to finish our chances. Not only that but to help the team as a whole. It's normal to pick up and think that you can't play with 9, that I’m a winger.” While Jesus is looking to make dinge warm up front, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is looking forward to his return to the Vitality Stadium.