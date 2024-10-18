The Springbok captain is back on South African soil and will suit up for the Sharks when they tackle defending United Rugby Championship champions Glasgow Warriors in Durban at 3.45pm.
Kolisi was named on the blindside flank in a star-studded Sharks lineup, as coach John Plumtree’s manne look for their second win in four outings this season.
The team will be led by Kolisi’s big pal Eben Eztebeth from the second row and includes fellow Springboks Aphelele Fassi, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthulezi, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonami and Ox Nche. And that’s only in the starting XV.
Bringing the total number of Springboks in their matchday squad to 16 are benchwarmers Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Dreyer , Jason Jenkins and Grant Williams.
Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Eduan Keyter, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Manu Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Bongi Mbonambi and 1 Ox Nche.
Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 James Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Siya Masuku and 23 Jurenzo Julius.