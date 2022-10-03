City reminded neighbours United wie’s baas vannie plaas in Manchester with a 6-3 pak slae in their Premier League derby on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s champions dominated the clash at Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both klapping hattricks, while United will lick their wounds despite scoring three.

City opened the scoring after eight minutes as local boy Foden scored his first-ever derby goal, steering in a Bernard Silva’s right-wing cross first-time into United’s near post with a left-foot shot. Ilkay Gundogan almost doubled the lead with a 33rd-minute freekick but hit the post as City bang on the door for a second En route to a third home Prem hattrick in a row, Haaland got his first of the match heading home from a corner in the 34th minute.

The Norwegian got his second when stretched his alles to slide in De Bruyne’s clever ball three minutes later. And he then set up Foden to slide home at the backstick as United conceded four first-half goals for the second time this season - the other time being against Brentford in August. PAIN: United’s Bruno and Matial United found some joy after the break when Antony curled a brilliant left-footed shot home in the 56th minute, but City had two more klappe to dish out.