Left-arm offspinner Kyle Simmonds took 10 wickets for Western Province against the Lions in their 4-Day clash at Newlands over the weekend.

But it wasn’t enough to bowl his team to victory, with the Lions seeing out the final day yesterday to secure a draw and end on 244/7 in search of 366 runs for the win.

Simmonds claimed 6/109 in the Lions’ first innings – the 287 all out scored in reply to WP’s 315 all out.

After getting 18 in Province’s first innings, with Kyle Verreynne (86) and David Bedingham (81) top-scoring, opener Jonathan Bird scored an unbeaten 152 and Bedingham 71 as WP declared on 337/3 in their second innings to set the Lions a winning target of 366.

Simmonds was in top form again and took 4/93, but recent Proteas Test call-up Ryan Rickelton added 102 not out to his first innings score of 90 to help the Lions see out the final day to secure a hard-earned draw.

