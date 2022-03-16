Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva kicked off the mind games after the Premier League champions slipped up in the title race on Monday night.

The goalless draw at Crystal Palace means that rivals Liverpool can close the gap at the top to just one point with a victory at fourth-placed Arsenal tonight.

Portuguese ace Silva failed to bury a parried shot from Kevin de Bruyne, who also hit the post at Selhurst Park, while Joao Cancelo thumped the woodwork from range as City dropped two big points away from home.

But Silva tried to turn up the heat on the Reds, who must go to the Etihad next month.

He says: “Nine games to go, but it’s still better to be in our position than in Liverpool’s and they have to play in our stadium so it's going to be exciting.

“It’s never easy to play at any team away in the Premier League.

“It’s always better to win than draw and we wanted to have an advantage of six points over Liverpool. We’re still top”

