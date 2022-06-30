Neymar’s Brazil captain Thiago Silva has called on him to join him at Chelsea. The Paris St Germain ace has reportedly been told he can leave the Parc de Princes in the off-season and has been linked to the Blues and Premier League rivals Newcastle.

With defender Silva leaving PSG with a bitterbek in 2020 for Stamford Bridge, he wants to reunite with Neymar in west London. Thiago Silva wants to see Neymar at Chelsea 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/cOd3ChsZVB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2022 "Agent" Silva tells Neymar via O Globo: "He has to go to Chelsea. "If he is about to leave [PSG], then he must go there.

“If it happens, then the expectation is the best possible one. We don’t even need to talk about Neymar’s ability. Besides that, he is a super friend. “I hope this happens instead of only being something on the news, but I don’t know anything about it.” Meanwhile, reports claim that the Blues have reached an agreement with Leeds to pay £60m for nog a Brazilian, in winger Raphinha.