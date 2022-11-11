Ahead of Sunday’s 8pm Brazilian Grand Prix, former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone says Mick Shumacher can’t handle his surname and should forget about F1.

With dad Michael being a legend in the sport, Schumacher, 23, is currently 16th on the drivers standings and Ecclestone says: “Maybe he needs to forget F1 and focus on the other motorsport categories. His name is his biggest burden, but he tries to live up to it as best he can. And that's what gets him into all his troubles.