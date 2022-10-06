Bavuma returned to South Africa’s limited-overs side on their current tour of India after missing the recent trip to England with an elbow injury.

Proteas opening batsman Janneman Malan says struggling captain Temba Bavuma just needs some love to get him through his current dip in form.

But dinge het lelik skeefgeloop for the Proteas leader in recent weeks, not only missing out on being selected to play in the first SA20 tournament next year, but then also getting two ducks and a three at the top of SA’s batting order in the 2-1 T20I series loss to their hosts this week.

And with the first of three ODIs against India being played in Lucknow today at 10am, these three games are the last kans for Bavuma to get some sort of form – albeit in a different format – before the Proteas jet off for the T20 World Cup in Australia in two weeks’ time.

SUPPORTIVE: Janneman Malan

With calls for Reeza Hendricks to replace the skipper in the T20 World Cup starting team growing, Malan, who only plays for the 50-over team, says: “Temba is in a patch, but like we know it can quickly change and he can find form easily before the World Cup.