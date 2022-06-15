It’s winner takes all at the Lucas Masterpieces Moribe Stadium with the clubs separated by just one point in the mini-league ahead of the final game of the South African football season.

Swallows and AmaTuks will battle for the final place in next season’s PSL in this afternoon’s 3pm promotion playoff clash.

NFD runners-up AmaTuks lead the log five points to their hosts’ four and a draw will be enough to take them back to the top flight for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

Students boss Tlisane Motaung says they will play direct football to get the best out of strike duo Thabang Sibanyoni and Wonderboy Makhubu.

He tells IOL: “We will do what we have been doing which is playing the game at high intensity, use our aerial power, press in the right moments and utilising our direct football approach.”