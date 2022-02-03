Mogamat May is the latest soccer star from Hanover Park FC looking to make it on the big stage.

Following in the footsteps of Hanover Park heroes Benni McCarthy, Mark Williams and Desiree Ellis, striker May is looking to take South Africa’s top flight by storm after signing for Cape Town City on transfer deadline day.

It hasn’t been an easy road to the top for the 23-year-old, who says: “It was tough growing up there, because of the surroundings, the gangsterism, the drugs and everything.

“You get to a certain age when people are pressuring you to join gangs, otherwise they are going to do stuff to you.

LEGENDARY: Benny McCarthy

“[But] when I was five or six years old, I went with my father and joined a football club and since then it’s just been football.”

Since making the decision to skiet goals instead of guns at a young age, May has worn the colours of Old Mutual and Ajax Cape Town’s youth team, The Magic and Steenberg United.

He knows this is his big move and says: “Yoh, it’s an honour [to be at City], I’m glad I got this chance.

“I’ve watched City for a couple of years now and they have won quite a few trophies.

MADE IT: Afcon winner Williams

“I want to be part of that and I feel I can add value to the team.”

Nicknamed “Mo”, May impressed coach Eric Tinkler with an incredible 22-goal contribution in 10 matches for Hanover Park and after seeing him first-hand in practice games.

Tinkler says: “He’s a natural goalscorer from what I’ve seen.

“He’s got a lot of pace and power, so I think he’s a good acquisition for us in the striking department.

“Playing for Hanover Park, he had a very very good season scoring 13 goals and 9 assists in 10 games.

“He came to us on trial and did exactly that, scoring a lot of goals in training and friendly matches - so obviously that generated the interest and a bit of a no brainer for us to sign him.”

May is shooting for the stars and if he can follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned Hanover Park greats, Cape Town City and possibly South Africa will be a lot richer for it.

