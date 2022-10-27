Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is gunning for Sheriff Tiraspol as they aim for top spot in their Europa League group. Heading into Thursday night’s 9pm Group E clash at Old Trafford, the Red Devils need a victory to stay in touch with leaders Real Sociedad and set up a final-day showdown next week to end as group winners and avoid a playoff against Champions League team in the next round.

Currently, United are on nine points with two games to go, trailing the Spaniards, who take on bottom club Omonia, by three points. To overtake them, Ten Hag wants his attack, coached by Kaapse legend Benni McCarthy, to get firing. PLAN OF ATTACK: Coach Benni To date, United have scored a total of 20 goals in 15 matches, with six of those coming in their four European games.

And Ten Hag says: “Clearly now our attacking game, we need to develop. It is really small details we have to work on.” It remains to be seen if the boss will give Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to add to his two goals this season after the Portuguese ace returned from his one-match exile after refusing to come on in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last Wednesday. PROVE YOUR WORTH: Ace Ronaldo The Dutchman shot down questions over what was said between him and Ronaldo in their peace talks. And with United needing goals, Ronaldo could get his kans to prove his worth again.