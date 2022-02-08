Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey believes their new signings can hit the ground running when they welcome Frank Lampard’s Everton to St James Park for a crucial 9.45pm Premier League match tonight.

Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes, centreback Dan Burn and on-loan leftback Matty Targett joined Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood as January arrivals since the Magpies last played.

And with the 19th-placed Magpies set to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since October with a victory, Shelvey is keen for a big push.

He says: “It’s probably what we needed to be honest with you. They’ve all bedded in well so we look forward to it.

“They’re very shrewd signings. I’m sure they’ll hit the ground running and we’ll be fine.”

After their 4-1 hammering of Brentford in the FA Cup at the weekend, though, Everton winger Andros Townsend says they are vol gees thanks to new boss Lampard’s attacking approach.

Of his new coach, he adds: “He brings very modern, fresh ideas, likes to play attacking football high up the pitch.”

