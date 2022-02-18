Luke Shaw believes Manchester United can win the Champions League.

But the England leftback says they have to build on the momentum from their 2-0 Premier League win at Brighton on Tuesday night at Leeds this Sunday to stand any chance when their European campaign resumes next week.

United to go to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday looking to keep their dreams of silverware for the season alive.

But first they have to make sure that they hold onto fourth place in the league to book a place in the next season’s competition too.

TEAM: Bruno and Pogba

He says: “This is the crunch time of the season and it is very important in the league to get some momentum. '

“As a team we believe we can win the Champions League.

“Not many people on the outside will think it and some will think I'm stupid for saying that but we have that belief and confidence that we can win it.

“Now we need to pick some momentum up, get results and keep playing well.”

CONCERNED: Ralf Rangnick

While United are looking for only their second win in their last four games, they’ll be boosted by the reunion of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in their midfield.

The duo have only played 738 of a possible 2,250 minutes together this season, but have combined for four goals, while Pogba totals eight and Bruno five.

Bruno who scored a hattrick against Leeds earlier this season adds: “I always want to do better than before and also want to try to do more goals and assists, create more chances for my teammates and everything.”

Weekend Prem fixtures

Tomorrow: West Ham v Newcastle (2.30pm), Arsenal v Brentford, Aston Villa v Watford, Liverpool v Norwich, Brighton v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Southampton v Everton (all 5pm), Man City v Tottenham (7.30pm).

Sunday: Wolves v Leicester (6.30pm)

[email protected]