Fresh from sparking England’s thrilling comeback in Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw with Germany, Luke Shaw is determined to win his place back in Manchester United’s team ahead of Sunday’s derby at Manchester City. Leftback Shaw has been out of Erik ten Hag’s Premier League side since the Red Devils lost their opening two games of the campaign and has watched from the sidelines as new arrival Tyrell Malacia has thrived.

But after scoring England’s first goal as they fought back from 2-0 down to 3-2 up in 12 second-half minutes before ultimately having to settle for a draw, Shaw is ready to fight for his place in the team. Luke Shaw has admitted it’s been a “tough period” for Harry Maguire recently. https://t.co/1x9rmAv0m1 — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) September 27, 2022 He tells TalkSport: “I think Erik ten Hag, the boss, he knows my qualities. He knows what I am capable of and we’ve had chats. “It’s understandable that, and I even agree, the start of the season wasn’t good enough and he had to make changes.