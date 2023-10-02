Cape Town Spurs are in search of a new coach after the departure of Shaun Bartlett. The Parow based club announced on Monday morning that the club and Bartlett ‘have mutually agreed to the termination of the Head Coaches contract with immediate effect.’

The decision comes after a review and discussions with the former Bafana Bafana and Charlton striker. Spurs thanked Bartlett in a statement on the team’s Instagram account. “The club wish to place on record our appreciation for Shaun’s work during his time at the club most significantly promoting the club back to the PSL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗲 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝘄![CDATA[]]>𝗻 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝘀 (@capetownspurs_fc) “We recognise this is not an easy decision for all parties, but it has been taken with the club's long-term interest at heart. Everyone at Cape Town Spurs wishes Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future coaching career.” According to the the club’s statement, CEO Alexi Efstathiou and Technical Director Sean Connor have already begun the re-structure of the coaching set up at the club. A shortlist of candidates has been identified and an announcement is expected imminently. Spurs have been on a wretched run off form since they were promoted to the DStv Premiership. The Cape side are yet to win a league match and are languishing at the bottom of the table.