The Sharks’ 29-7 smash-and-grab raid at Benetton saw them climb into the top half of the United Rugby Championship with a bonus-point win

This was a one-off venture into the northern hemisphere, unlike the four-match marathon of November so the Sharks could empty the tank and at 21-0 at halftime, a rout seemed on the cards.

But they lost their way in the second half and had to dig deep to secure the bonus-point try with just a minute remaining

Ruben van Heerden powered over for the Sharks before Sbu Nkosi sent Aphelele Fassi after the former gathered a Curwin Bosch up-and-under and Phepsi Buthelezi to put the Sharks in control.

But after the break, the hosts got back in it after Lukhanyo Am was sinbinned before Nkosi made the punte vas with a vital fourth try.

Point scorers:

Sharks - Tries: Ruben van Heerden, Aphelele Fassi, Phepsi Buthelez, Sbu Nkosi. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (3). Penalty: Bosch.

Benetton - Tries: Carl Wegner. Conversions: Tomas Albornoz.

