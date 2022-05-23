Kicking off the final weekend of round-robin action at the Kingspan Stadium, the Durbanites, who entered the match in third place, were very slow out of the blocks and trailed 17-0 up until the 62nd minute.

The Sharks dropped out of the top four and therefore failed to secure a home quarterfinal spot in this year’s United Rugby Championship when they lost 24-21 to Ulster on Friday evening.

It’s then when a leg drive from prop Ntuthuko Mchunu from a five-metre penalty gave them their first try (17-7). Their joy was shortlived as Ulster scored their third try from inside their own half, before Shark Grant Williams broke the Ulster line on the halfway mark to put Marius Louw into space with four minutes to play.

The Sharks brought some respectability to the scoreline when Williams and Louw combined again to score from within their own 22 -Williams giving a chip kick which Louw collected, before giving it back to the replacement scrumhalf who sprinted home to make it 24-21.

The Sharks now face the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in the quarterfinals.