Despite the Springboks sitting out, Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu says Sunday’s 3pm United Rugby Championship derby against the Bulls will be as warm as ever.
Siya Kolisi and his national teammates gearing up to face Ireland in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next week and won’t be playing for their franchises on the weekend.
But front rower Mchunu says that doesn’t mean the derby will be a boring encounter.
The prop, who made his Bok debut against Wales in Bloemfontein earlier this year, says: “Going to Loftus is never easy. The South African teams always front up for the derbies and we know they are going to really ‘bring it’, but we will front up too!”
WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES
Friday night: Scarlets v Leinster, Glasgow Warriors v Benetton (both 8.35pm).
Saturday: Lions v Stormers (4pm), Dragons v Zebre, Munster v Ulster (both 6.15pm), Ospreys v Connacht (8.35pm).
Sunday: Bulls v Sharks (3pm), Cardiff v Edinburgh (5pm).