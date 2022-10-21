The Sharks have loaded their team with Springboks as they gear up to face Ulster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday at 6.15pm. Bok captain Siya Kolisi will start his first match this season, taking the field alongside Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi, Jaden Hendrikse, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will be minus Johan Bok flyhalf Goosen when they tackle Benetton on Friday night at 8.35pm. Looking to bounce back after back-to-back defeats to Glasgow and Munster, they have turned to the experience of ex-Bok hooker Bismarck du Plessis, who starts. At Ellis Park at 4.05pm on Saturday, the Lions are out to maul the Warriors following last weekend’s 39-37 defeat to Ulster.

More on this Kolisi happy with URC bench role

On top of trying to bounce back – with the Sharks being the only team of the three winning last weekend – SA’s players will be out to make a final impression on the Bok selectors ahead of next week’s squad announcement for the November Tests. WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES Friday: Benetton v Bulls (6.30pm), Connacht v Scarlets (8.35pm).