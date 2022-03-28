Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi is believed to be on his way to Pretoria, where he will join the Bulls from the Sharks.

Having missed the Sharks’ last two matches - the latest being their 21-5 defeat to Edinburgh on the weekend - Nkosi is being lined up to replace Madosh Tambwe, who is on his way to Bordeaux in France.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says of Nkosi’s absence in the last two matches: “Sbu had health issues, he had a gastric intestine virus, and he hasn’t recovered from that and as soon as he has recovered, he will be available for selection.”

But he adds: “He has obviously been offered to go to the Bulls, but nothing has been put on the paper yet. There are negotiations that still have to happen...”

[email protected]