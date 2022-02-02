Springbok utility back Curwin Bosch has a point to prove when the Sharks tackle Western Province in the Currie Cup at Kings Park tonight at 8pm.

Not in the mix at franchise level, where the Sharks face the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, Bosch, who has been linked with an overseas move recently, has been overtaken in the Sharks’ pecking order by Boeta Chamberlain.

But with Chamberlain’s goal-kicking not at its best, Bosch, who has struggled for form towards the end of last year, now has an opportunity to make his stem dik again.

Also in the Sharks’ lineup is former Stormers and WP No.8 Sikuhumbuzo Notshe, who makes a welcome return to the playing field after suffering a devastating knee injury in May last year, while the team also includes Inny Radebe who has returned to the Sharks after a stint with the EP Elephants.

Sharks: 15 Inny Radebe, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Marius Louw (captain), 11 Marnus Potgieter, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Celimpilo Gumede, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Emile van Heerden, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Fex Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona. Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanru Jacobs, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 OJ Noa, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Murray

[email protected]