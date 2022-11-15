Tabraiz Shamsi has criticised the Proteas selection panel for the treatment he received during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shamsi was ranked third on the ICC bowlers rankings heading into the T20 World Cup, but only played a bit part in the Proteas' campaign that came to an embarrassing end with a defeat to the Netherlands in Adelaide.

Despite claiming 3/20 and 1/36 in the matches he did play, Shamsi was left out of the starting XI in the crucial game against the Dutch. And after watching England's Adil Rashid take 2/22 in their successful final against Pakistan, he writes on social media: “Adil Rashid had only 2 wickets up until this final. Played every game. Was assured of his place every game. Was backed every game… “Now we can all see the result of that backing he received over the course of the tournament.”

Gelukkig for Shamzi, he won’t have to face the glares of the selectors soon, with the Test team for Australia announced yesterday. Not part of the Test setup, Shamzi will watch from South Africa as their countrymen tackle Australia in three starts starting on December 17. One guy who will be happy with the selectors is Knights speedster Gerald Coetzee, who got a maiden Test call-up, while Theunis de Bruyn has also been recalled in the absence of the injured Keagan Petersen.