Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be able to play at the World Cup after being handed a three-match suspension for his conduct towards match officials following May’s European Champions Cup final.
Despite being sidelined by injury for the tense 27-26 defeat to La Rochelle, the Leinster flyhalf made his way onto the field following the match and was captured on video engaging in a heated discussion with the officials.
He reportedly wysed South African referee and his span Jaco Peyper that they are a f*****g disgrace.
The European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announced on Sunday night: “Johnny Sexton admitted misconduct. The Disciplinary Committee found his behaviour confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials.”
Ireland have three warm-up matches next month against Italy, England and Samoa. Sexton is, therefore, free to play from August 27.
Ireland open their World Cup campaign in France against Romania and and then face Tonga, before taking on holders South Africa on September 23 and Scotland on October 7. The quarterfinals begin a week later on Oct. 14.