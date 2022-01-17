Springbok Sevens star Angelo Davids scored a hattrick of tries as Western Province dotted down seven touchdowns to down the Lions 48-36 on Saturday.

Kicking off their Currie Cup in style, Province were simply too strong for a toothless Lions team at Cape Town Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the third minute when lock Adre Smith dotted down from close quarters after a lineout maul.

The Lions responded with a maul try of their own and after trading penalties, Davids ran in his first in the 24th minute after some good attacking work by fullback Tristan Leyds (17-8).

Another maul in the 32nd minute led to WP’s third try via hooker Chad Solomon, with the Lions hitting back five minutes with a mail try of their own (22-15).

Davids got his second in the same corner after a superb chicken-wing offload from Cornel Smit to Man of the Match Hacjivah Dayimani, who then allowed the winger to walk in his try (29-15).

FOOTWORK: Hacjivah Dayimani

It was effectively neusie verby for the visitors when a beautiful goose-step by Dayimani saw him round a Lions defender to dot down (36-15).

The Lions scored after another maul in the 51st minute, but a Tim Swiel counterattack 10 minutes later saw Leyds having to deal with a loose ball out wide. He recovered expertly to wrong-foot a few defenders before stabbing the ball through for Davids to collect and score his third in the 60th minute.

At 48-29, the Lions had the laaste lag a minute from time, scoring yet another maul try to make it 48-36.

But they were no match for Province, who now have to gear up for Wednesday’s north-south derby against the Bulls.

SATISFIED: Jerome Paarwater

Still WP conceded five tries and a tevrede coach Jerome Paarwater says: “We didn’t have any base of how we can play [with it being the first time the team has played together, so] we worked on defence but not a lot because we were waiting on guys to come down [from the Stormers squad].

“We knew that that’s an aspect we’er going to struggle with and also stopping the mauls. We know at least what to work on.”

