The Cape flats’ Sevens schools stars will get their chance to shine on national television with the launch of the Cape Flats 7’s rugby tournament at Spine Road High School in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday. The tournament will take place at Athlone Stadium next week.

A press release sent out by stakeholders Good Hope FM, the SABC and the City of Cape Town reads: “The aim of the tournament is to promote the Rugby 7’s format and to make it more accessible to both male and female high school students who don’t necessarily have easy access to the sport.” Gerard Muller, Programme Manager at Good Hope FM, adds: “In an area faced with many challenges and a substantial risk of promising young talent being lost, this provides a solid platform for them