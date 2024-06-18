Philip Snyman and his Blitzboks players left for Monaco in France on a mission last night.
That goal according to Snyman is “straightforward” as he says: “[It] is to win in Monaco and gain entry to the Paris Olympics. The whole squad is in agreement that we were our own worst enemies during the SVNS series and only we can fix that.”
South Africa will play Mexico, Tonga and Chile in Group A in the Olympics Qualifier where the winner will fill the last spot at the Rugby Sevens tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
For this mission, Snyman brought back experienced players Zain Davids and Shilton van Wyk after they missed the squad’s previous trip to Europe, the SVNS Grand Finale in Madrid.
Group B comprises Great Britain, Canada, Uganda, China, while Group C have Spain, Hong Kong China, Papua New Guinea, Brazil.
The #Blitzboks squad that will contest the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco to qualify for the Olympics 🇿🇦— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) June 14, 2024
More at the link here 👉: https://t.co/789AEGS6VA#PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/VvEF4pyDIK
Blitzboks: Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Quewin Nortje, Tiaan Pretorius, Shaun Williams, Selvyn Davids (captain), Tristan Leyds, Rosko Specman, Siviwe Soyizwapi and Shilton van Wyk.