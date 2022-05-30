Mexican Sergio Perez won a rain-delayed, crash-halted and ultimately nail-biting Monaco Grand Prix on Sunady, as Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen finished third to stretch his Formula One lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second, for the second year in a row, with Leclerc an agonising fourth in his home race after starting on pole position but with his team outsmarted on strategy by Red Bull.

Mercedes' George Russell finished in fifth place, with his teammate Lewis Hamilton down in eighth place. Of his win, Mexican Perez says: "It's a dream come true. It's a massive day for myself and my country ... I'm just very, very happy." Drivers' championship leader Verstappen, meanwhile, tells Sky Sports: "I did the best I could...