Stormers left wing Seabelo Senatla is desperate to transition from South Africa Sevens legend to Springbok ace.

The 2016 World Sevens Player of the Year decided to switch codes the following year in the hope of also becoming a star for the national XVs team.

Despite showing glimpses of what he can do, Senatla’s career at Western Province and the Stormers since 2017 has been disrupted every single time he gets some momentum.

In the words of coach John Dobson: “Every time we get him there, there are injuries, Covid, Olympics, suspension or whatever…”

But things are looking up for Senatla so far in 2022, as he has been carving up opponents in the United Rugby Championship to help his Stormers to the top of the South African conference.

With four tries to date, he is South Africa’s most lethal finisher in the tournament alongside Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi, while his nine clean breaks places him joint fifth in the tournament - also a SA best alongside the Bulls’ Kurt-Lee Arendse.

With 224 metres gained, it’s not only Senatla’s efforts on attack that is catching the eye, but his work-rate and improvement in other areas of the game as well.

Dobson is equally impressed after his performance in the 20-10 win over the Sharks last weekend and says: “I think that was an international level performance last Saturday.

“If you know Seabelo, you will know he’s really, really driven. This is a guy who gets someone to help him poach [the ball at a breakdown] in his garden. He is that consummate professional.

“He is so desperate to be the guy who transitions from Sevens to XVs. On that level there is every possibility.

“I’m quite excited if we get the home games at Cape Town Stadium in March and April, it could be really good, his trajectory looks really good.

“He’s absolutely desperate, which is a powerful motivator.”

With an in-form and desperate Senatla flying in their No.11 jumper, the Stormers will go all out to keep their unbeaten run in 2022 alive when they tackle the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Dobson will name his side for the clash today.

