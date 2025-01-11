DAVID Moyes has agreed a deal to return as Everton manager, according to Sky Sports, more than a decade after the Scot left Merseyside for Manchester United in 2013. The 61-year-old is set to replace Sean Dyche, who was sacked on Thursday after a difficult start to the season left the Toffees flirting with relegation. They are currently 16th in the Premier League table, one point above the drop zone.

Everton were not immediately available to comment on British media reports that they had agreed a deal with Moyes. The Scot’s last job was at West Ham United, where he ended the London club's 43-year trophy drought by winning the UEFA Conference League in his second spell in charge before leaving at the end of last season. He began his managerial career at Preston North End in 1998 before spending 11 years at Everton, transforming the team from relegation battlers into contenders for Europe, including a run to the Champions League qualifiers in 2005.