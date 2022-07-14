Captain Sacha Mngomezulu and his teammates finished the tournament unbeaten after getting to the final by beating England 30-22, Ireland 33-24 and France 42-27 in Pool A.

The Junior Springboks conquered Europe on Tuesday night by beating Wales 47-27 to lift the U20 Six Nations Summer Series.

What made their feat even more remarkable is the fact that they didn’t play any competitive rugby together as a team prior to the tournament.

🗣️ Junior Bok reaction from Italy: "It’s been a wonderful journey for the players since we assembled in Stellenbosch" - more here: https://t.co/pDEv5v0yi6#BuildingBoks #U20SummerSeries pic.twitter.com/YSKfbhKXkW — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 13, 2022

With Ireland having won the Under-20 Six Nations earlier this year, SA coach Bafana Nhleko says: “The success is a reward for the long process and it’s been a wonderful journey for the players since we assembled as a training group in Stellenbosch.

“We haven’t played international rugby this year and for us to be standing here speaks volumes for what the boys have achieved and the work behind the scenes.