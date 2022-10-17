It was a swak weekend for trans-Jukskei rivals the Bulls and Lions, as both lost their respective United Rugby Championship matches.
The Lions were first to go down when they were beaten 39-37 by Ulster in a try-fest at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.
A phenomenal effort by the Emirates Lions, next week we go again!— Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) October 15, 2022
Enjoy the rest of your stay in SA @UlsterRugby #LionsPride🦁#LIOvULS | @Vodacom | #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/qo2iA8MxAu
Both sides scored five tries each with Francke Horn dotting down twice, Emmanuel Tshituka, Quan Horn and Andries Coetzee all scoring for the Lions.
But the big swing came on either side of halftime when Ulster scored 19 points in six minutes to go from 18-10 down to lead 29-18.
The Lions’ blue neighbours, meanwhile, were in Munster in Ireland and went down 31-17.
Trailing 24-3 with 30 minutes to go, the Bulls were never really in the contest and saved some face through tries by David Kriel and WJ Steenkamp.
WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS
Lions 37 Ulster 39, Munster 31 Bulls 17, Ospreys 16 Stormers 16, Sharks 40 Warriors 12, Connacht 0 Leinster 10, Cardiff 31 Dragons 14, Edinburgh 53 Benetton 8, Scarlets 31 Zebre 12.