It’s raining awards for South Africa’s cricketers at the International Cricket Council’s end-of-year toekennings.

With the various awards being announced on different days, Mzansi’s first gold went to limited overs batsman Janneman Malan who, on Sunday, was named ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021.

Then yesterday, the ICC announced opening batsman Lizelle Lee as the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

The right-hander smashed 632 runs in the 50-over format during 2021, averaging an impressive 90.28 in 11 games, with five half-centuries and an unbeaten ton as she helped South Africa to second in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings.

ON THE MOVE :Janneman Malan

Lee’s undefeated 132 off 131 balls (16 fours, 2 sixes) against India in Lucknow in March last year was undoubtedly the highlight of the year for the 29-year-old, with the knock propelling the Proteas to a six-run victory to take a 2-1 series lead before the team wrapped up the historic series win in the next game.

Her magnificent year has also seen her remain as the No.1 ranked batter in Women’s ODI cricket, leading Australia’s Alyssa Healy, and Mithali Raj from India ahead of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup hosted in New Zealand between 4 March and 3 April.

