Die ding het geruk when SA Rugby met parliament’s sports portfolio committee on Wednesday.

Even before getting into the issues at hand, president Mark Alexander flagged the presence of suspended WP Rugby president Zelt Marais.

The latter then left the meeting, but he would still have a strong “presence” in it.

Marais made a bohaai over Saru’s continued employment of CEO Jurie Roux, despite him being ordered to pay back R37 million to the University of Stellenbosch for mismanagement of fans during his time at the university.

His geraas was big enough for parliament to tackle the matter, with Alexander having to explain why they haven’t suspended Roux and who covers his legal costs.

The Saru president was quoted by Sport24 as responding with: “We continue waiting for the resolution of the case before we can take any further action. Remember, chairperson, this did not happen at Saru. It happened with his previous employer.”

SA Rugby was also asked for a detailed breakdown of the legal costs of Roux’s Stellenbosch saak.

