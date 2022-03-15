Rassie Erasmus will not coach England at next year’s World Cup if the South African Rugby Union is to be believed.

After not ruling out coaching England in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus left the door open for the rumours to snowball.

And with Eddie Jones’s charges sukkeling in the Six Nations, with England currently in third place after two wins from four matches, Erasmus is seen by some as the man to save the Roses.

Saru president Mark Alexander, though, says die mannetjie gaan nerens and tells Rapport: “He has a contract with us until after the 2023 World Cup. “He is an honourable man and will respect that.

“Myself, Rassie and Jurie Roux have an excellent and honest relationship.”

[email protected]